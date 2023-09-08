Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Sept. 11. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Storm damage and tree cleanup on various county roads

Culvert replacement on Stateline Road and Stratmill Road

Paving on Nanticoke Road from Route 26 to Ames Crossing

Blacktop patching on Hardie Road, North Sanford Road, Owen Hill Road, Pagebrook Road and Stratmill Road

Surface treatments on Brady Hill Road, Edson Road and Saddlemire Road

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on East Main Road, Pierce Creek Road, Stateline Road, Stratmill Road and Tunnel Road

Mowing rights of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

