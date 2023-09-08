New mural showcases 125 years of art history in Binghamton area

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier, or FASST, unveiled the three-part history mural on Friday. The mural represents 125 years of the Fine Arts Society providing art in the community.

The mural showcases more than a century of history in Binghamton, from the late 1800s to modern day. The artwork included depictions of Broome County staples including the Oakdale Mall; now the Oakdale Commons, the Discovery Center and the Forum Theater.

A total of 30 local artists were selected to work on different parts of the mural. Inspiration for the artwork came from the outdoor mural initiative that took place throughout Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.

“In 2018, our board, we heard about the murals in downtown Binghamton and thought ‘You know maybe that’s something we can do’ and that’s how this history mural developed,” President of FASST Janice L. Wood said.

The mural will be on display at Roberson Museum & Science Center through Oct. 31 for public viewing. Following that, the mural will be on display at the Oakdale Commons.

In honor of the unveiling, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared Sept. 8 “Fine Arts Society Day” in Broome County.

