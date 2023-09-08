Progress continues for the future of Crowley Factory Lofts in Binghamton

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Back in December, we first reported the announcement of loft apartments to come to the former Crowley dairy plant.

Efforts are still moving forward along Conklin Avenue, and in the future, Binghamton’s south side will be home to the Crowley Factory Lofts.

“This will be a really shining example of what cities can do with former industrial spaces,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The mayor said this future waterfront housing option of over 40 units is not for students. The vision is to cater the space for the senior population, young professionals and families.

“Binghamton over the last decade or so or more has seen really the growth of student housing,” said Mayor Kraham. “We have enough student housing. We need housing for everyone else.”

Being that the building has a rich local history as a dairy plant, the idea is not to completely demolish the structure.

“Certainly inside the building, much of it will be gutted to provide the square footage needed to make the apartments work,” said Mayor Kraham. “The building on the exterior will generally look like it looks right now. Obviously, with a lot of cleaning up. I’m sure there’s some exterior buildings as part of it that will have to come down.”

The mayor sees the future upgrade as being an asset to the south side with the opportunity to revitalize this entire commercial corridor.

To jumpstart the vision, a grant request to the state for Restore New York funding was later successful. Our area’s Economic Development team helped to secure the grant.

“Once the state of New York is making an investment of this type, it makes financing a lot easier, it gets people on board,” said Mayor Kraham.

The project has also been approved for a PILOT agreement with the Broome County IDA.

As efforts continue, even before any structural changes take place, the mayor said the project is still on schedule.

“The plan is to do some initial asbestos abatement, other environmental cleanups and then be able to go right into construction,” he said.

Jon Korchynsky, the developer, said in an email to 12 News, “Crowley Factory Lofts LLC plans on starting construction in January of 2024. The construction should take 18 months to complete. Crowley Factory Lofts will start accepting applications from future tenants 2-3 months before anticipated completion of the project.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.