Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Sept 7 severe storms rolled through the Southern Tier causing a fatality in Susquehanna County.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fatality occurred after a tree fell on a man in Montrose, PA.

Downed trees, broken branches, and fallen power lines were the cause of several road closures and accidents around the area.

Damage from the storm was not contained to just Broome County, but surrounding counties such as Cortland, Tioga, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware.

As of 10:30 p.m. the total number of NYSEG outages for Broome County has increased to 3,647.

9-1-1 was scheduled to be down until 10:08 p.m. for Susquehanna County, there has been no word yet if it is back up.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.