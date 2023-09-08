Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Sept 7 severe storms rolled through the Southern Tier causing a fatality in Susquehanna County.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a fatality occurred after a tree fell on a man in Montrose, PA.

Downed trees, broken branches, and fallen power lines were the cause of several road closures and accidents around the area.

Damage from the storm was not contained to just Broome County, but surrounding counties such as Cortland, Tioga, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware.

As of 10:30 p.m. the total number of NYSEG outages for Broome County has increased to 3,647.

9-1-1 was scheduled to be down until 10:08 p.m. for Susquehanna County, there has been no word yet if it is back up.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
20-year-old opens dog grooming service named ‘Holly’s Halo Spaw’
Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday,...
Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day as wary residents keep a watchful eye
NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier
Deputies arrest man for striking victim with ‘object’

Latest News

The future site for Crowley Loft Apartments at 135 Conklin Ave.
Progress continues for the future of Crowley Factory Lofts in Binghamton
Crowley Loft Apartments Update
2023 Preseason Playbook: Tioga Tigers
Highlights: Owego vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ volleyball)