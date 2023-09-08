Unsettled conditions for foreseeable future

By Connor Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today: Sun and clouds. Scattered thunderstorms, mainly east. Chance of rain 40%. High: 76-82.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 60-66.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 77. Low: 64.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. High: 72. Low: 63.

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 56.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 73. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. High: 70. Low: 58.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 69. Low: 52.

Forecast Discussion:

Unsettled conditions continue, as a stationary front stalls out over the region. While there is a slight risk of severe weather for eastern Broome, and Delaware counties, most of the activity will be east of the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. More showers kick through overnight, with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday will see highs in the mid-70s, but more scattered showers and storms are possible as moisture continues to push in. A cold front will move through into Sunday, leading to more cloudy skies and showers with a few rumbles of thunder, and highs in the low-70s.

Unsettled conditions remain for the entire rest of the week, with temperatures being much more seasonable, with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s.

