Unsettled weather reigns the next several days

Tonight: Showers end. Staying mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 59-65

Friday: 30% chance of scattered showers and storms, but 60% east and southeast. Any storms could be gusty with heavy downpours. A few severe storms could develop. High: 77-83

Friday Night: 40% chance of scattered showers. Low: 60-65

Forecast Discussion:

A slow-moving cold front will cross the area Friday and bring another chance of showers and some storms. There is a chance that some of the storms could be strong to severe, but the chance of this happening is higher southeast/east of Binghamton well ahead of the cold front. Highs will be in the upp 70s near and behind the front to the mid 80s ahead of it.

Saturday the aforementioned cold front will be east of us as a stationary front. Occasional showers are likely through the day. The highest chance of showers will be near the front. Well behind it will see a lot more dry time than wet. More scattered showers develop Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week our weather pattern will stay seasonable, but also looks to stay slightly unsettled. We’re including small rain chances Monday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

