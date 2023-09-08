Weekend will not be a complete washout, but one day is wetter.

Tonight: Chance of heavy rain and thunder. Low: 55-64

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers and maybe a storm. High: 72-78

Saturday Night: Mainly cloudy. Chance of heavy rain and thunder. Low: 61-66

Sunday: 80% chance of scattered showers and maybe a storm. High: 73, Low: 62

Forecast Discussion:

A slow-moving cold front that continues to be a thorn in our side with respect to rain and storm chances just will not speed up and could hang around as a stationary front Saturday. This keeps uncertainty in the rainfall forecast for Saturday. If this happens it could increase rainfall chances.

Saturday, the aforementioned cold front is expected to be east of us as a stationary front. We expect a lot of clouds, but long dry periods are also anticipated through the day. Occasional showers are likely through the day. The highest chance of showers will be near the front. Well behind it will see a lot more dry time than wet. More scattered showers, and maybe thunder, will develop Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week our weather pattern will stay seasonable, but also looks to stay unsettled. We’re including small rain chances Monday through Thursday.

A note on Hurricane Lee: late next week the storm could potentially be headed north into the waters of New England. The storm will need to be monitored closely. Where it turns north, when it does so, how strong it is, how fast it is moving along with locations of high pressure and the jet stream will ALL factor into where the storm goes, or doesn’t go, late next week. Bottom line, it is far too early to be specific, or know if the storm poses a real threat to the Mid Atlantic or the Northeast.

