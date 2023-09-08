World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier
NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier
Pennsylvania State police search the woods and a creek in Pennsbury Township, Pa., on Tuesday,...
Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day as wary residents keep a watchful eye
20-year-old opens dog grooming service named ‘Holly’s Halo Spaw’

Latest News

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Capitol rioter who carried zip-tie handcuffs in viral photo is sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison
New mural showcases 125 years of art history in Binghamton area
A mother in Florida is spreading awareness after she says her twins were found suffocated in a...
Mother of 4 warns other parents after finding twins suffocated in toy chest
Chenango County Historical Society to host ‘Colorscape Festival,’ a series of historical tours