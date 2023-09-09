Active weather to end weekend

(WBNG)

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some may be severe. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 60-67.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. High: 68-74.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. Low: 60-66.

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 76. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 71. Low: 54.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Much cooler. High: 66. Low: 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Low: 50.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Increasing clouds late. High: 71. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

Strong storms will push through during the night, leading to the potential of severe storms. High wind gusts, as well as heavy rain will be the biggest threats during this period. There is also a non-zero chance of a tornado. The SPC has the area from Binghamton south under a slight risk, while the northern portions of the area are under a marginal risk of severe weather. There is also a slight risk of excessive rain causing flash flooding for the entire region. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

As we head into Sunday, heavy rain will remain a risk as well, leading to another chance of flash flooding. Due to this risk, the WPC has the area once again under a slight risk, with a marginal risk for our far northern viewers. By Monday morning, most will see between .75″-1.25″ of new rain, although localized spots of 2″-4″ can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the low-70s.

Unsettled conditions remain Monday through Wednesday, as an upper-level trough slowly pushes across the region. This trough will set off scattered showers all three days. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid-70s, but a cold front will cross on Wednesday, leading to highs in the low-70s.

High pressure and drier air return as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the mid-60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday will see the sun remain, with highs reaching the upper-60s. Saturday will see highs in the low-70s under partly sunny skies, although clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.

