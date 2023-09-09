Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier
Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
Endicott man arrested for having crack cocaine, stolen gun
NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier

Latest News

Turkish governor of Mersin, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, front center, during his visit to the Morca...
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say
Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their...
Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania
Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate...
Police in Pennsylvania focus on new area in search for escaped inmate
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe