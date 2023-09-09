Cops 4 a Cause hosts annual Softball 4 Hope charity game

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Constance Foundation and Cops 4 a Cause hosted their annual Softball 4 Hope charity softball game on Saturday at Binghamton University’s Baseball Stadium.

This year’s game was held in honor of those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks and a local firefighter who lost a courageous battle to cancer. During the pregame 9/11 ceremony, Cops 4 a Cause and The Constance Foundation made a $1,000 donation to a local community member.

“It’s something that we look forward to every year,” said the President of Cops 4 a Cause Scott Pauly. “We try to have the event as close as we can to 9/11 so we have the opportunity to honor those that we lost on that dreadful day and also this year was the first year that we had the opportunity to give back to someone local in the community.”

Cops 4 a Cause, founded in 2018, is a local charity organization comprised of former and current law enforcement officers to give back to the communities where they live and work.

“Cops 4 a Cause and the Constance Foundation do such great work throughout the year at many of these things and to bring it together at the remembrance ceremony here for 9/11 and to pay their respects for law enforcement and firemen that responded on 9/11 and those that from this regional community went down and served in the recovery efforts after 9/11 many of which have suffered consequences with illnesses and cancer,” said State Senator Tom O’Mara (R, 58).

The Constance Foundation, founded in 2010, is a non-profit fundraising and event planning firm geared towards raising money to help alleviate the financial burden that is associated with cancer.

Local firefighters from the Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City and Campville fire departments took on local police officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Binghamton University Police and the Binghamton, Endicott, Johnson City, Vestal and Owego police departments in a battle of “The Bravest vs. The Finest.”

Endicott Fire Marshall Brian Botsford served as the coach for the firefighters while Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar coached the police team.

All donations are going to the Softball 4 Hope charity fund.

