LUMA is back and continues to draw in international talent

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the Luma Projection Arts Festival is back for another year and will continue Saturday, Sept. 9.

Street Fair Coordinator Matt White touted Friday afternoon that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Six buildings have been transformed into miniature set pieces with short stories, live music, conversations with various artists and more. Out of the many buildings involved, two include 65 Hawley St. and 95 Court St.

White said physical work to transform downtown began Monday, but Thursday afternoon storms presented a challenge.

“We did a lot of work to make sure our equipment was okay and that the show was going to go on and be as great as we hoped,” said White. “Everything is ready to run. Nothing was cut out because of the rain.”

When it comes to international participation in the event, White said it’s almost a year-round endeavor. He said finding world-class art takes time.

“They decide what buildings they want to do based on their vision of what they want to offer,” said White. Photos of the buildings and building measurements are then sent to participants. Once a choice is finalized and the work begins, the artwork for one building cannot be displayed on another structure as it’s a custom art.

Some of the work deviates from the buildings, such as the immersive experience along Wall Street that’s the ‘Beyond’ installation by Barcelona-based research studio Playmodes. Eloi Maduell brings his talents from Europe and talks about using various senses at once to convey a message. While inside the tunnel, as waves of light travel, various speakers help with the traveling of sound.

Maduell has come back to the Southern Tier festival and mentions what drives him back.

“LUMA maybe is one of the festivals in the U.S. that is closer to what we are used to in Europe,” he said. “The ambiance and how they organize the festival.”

While checking out all the work, attendees this year will notice the addition of the Artisan Village of about two dozen vendors.

“All kinds of homemade crafts from paintings, to poetry, to custom clothing, candles,” said White. “Anything you could think of. It’s all available right here on State Street.”

Much of LUMA is free, but there are select ticketed experiences, and the Wall Street experience is one of them.

To get tickets for the event, head to this link.

