Police: 1 shot at Utica high school football game against Binghamton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UTICA, NY (WBNG) -- The Utica Police Department said it responded to the Thomas R. Proctor High School around the time of a football game Saturday for a shooting that hurt one person.

In a Facebook post, the police department said all students at the game are safe and accounted for.

The Utica Police Department are on scene at Proctor High School regarding a confirmed shooting incident. One victim was...

Posted by City of Utica, NY Police Department on Saturday, September 9, 2023

The school was playing the Binghamton Patriots at the time of the shooting.

“The Binghamton High School boys varsity football and cheer teams were playing in an away context against Utica High School,” said a Binghamton City School District spokesperson. “At the end of the game, there was an altercation between Utica Spectators, which resulted in shots being fired. None of our students, staff nor families were involved or injured.”

The department said it will post details when they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

