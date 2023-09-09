Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week One)

Johnson City wide receiver Fenesse Morales (34) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of a...
Johnson City wide receiver Fenesse Morales (34) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of a high school football game against Susquehanna Valley.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo and Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Week one of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from this week’s action:

Chenango Valley - 12, Maine-Endwell - 68

Windsor - 8, Chenango Forks - 0

Baldwinsville - 7, Vestal - 28

Union-Endicott - 0, Syracuse CBA - 56

Norwich - 58, Oneonta - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 30, Johnson City - 6

Corning - 8, Cicero-North Syracuse - 48

Fayetteville-Manlius - 21, Horseheads - 56

Onondaga - 0, Groton - 28

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree related death occurs in Montrose as severe thunderstorms hit the Southern Tier
Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
NYSEG reports nearly 3,000 outages in area as storms pass through Southern Tier
The future site for Crowley Loft Apartments at 135 Conklin Ave.
Progress continues for the future of Crowley Factory Lofts in Binghamton

Latest News

Windsor back Mason McCombs (82) runs away from Chenango Forks defenders in a high school...
Highlights: Windsor vs. Chenango Forks (high school football)
Maine-Endwell back Vincent Mancini (14) cuts left to avoid a defender in a high school football...
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Maine-Endwell (high school football)
Vestal running back Liam Nealy (44) runs the football in the first half of a high school...
Highlights: Baldwinsville vs. Vestal (high school football)
Bainbridge-Guilford quarterback Connor Davy (7) scrambles to his left in a high school football...
Highlights: Sidney vs. Bainbridge-Guilford (high school football)