Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week One)

(WBNG) - Week one of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from this week’s action:

Chenango Valley - 12, Maine-Endwell - 68

Windsor - 8, Chenango Forks - 0

Baldwinsville - 7, Vestal - 28

Union-Endicott - 0, Syracuse CBA - 56

Norwich - 58, Oneonta - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 30, Johnson City - 6

Corning - 8, Cicero-North Syracuse - 48

Fayetteville-Manlius - 21, Horseheads - 56

Onondaga - 0, Groton - 28

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.