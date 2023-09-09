Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week One)
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Week one of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from this week’s action:
Chenango Valley - 12, Maine-Endwell - 68
Windsor - 8, Chenango Forks - 0
Baldwinsville - 7, Vestal - 28
Union-Endicott - 0, Syracuse CBA - 56
Norwich - 58, Oneonta - 0
Susquehanna Valley - 30, Johnson City - 6
Corning - 8, Cicero-North Syracuse - 48
Fayetteville-Manlius - 21, Horseheads - 56
Onondaga - 0, Groton - 28
