Annual ‘Colorscape’ art festival brightens downtown Norwich

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- A colorful display of arts and crafts could be seen from a mile away at the 29th Annual “Colorscape” Chenango Arts Festival in Downtown Norwich on Sunday.

The two-day event featured live music, delicious food and more than 100 artists showing off unique creations.

“They come from all across the northeast,” said Colorscape Executive Director Celeste Friend. “We jury them, so they have to apply to be a part of our show and if they meet our standards, we invite them to join us for this weekend.”

Artist and Creator of “Wallflower and Cards” Lisa Davis has been coming to the festival for the past seven years, sharing her unique floral and fairy art with festival participants.

“It’s awesome that the whole town comes out and volunteers,” said Davis. “There’s more to do than just the vendors. There’s music and kid’s activities. There’s all sorts of things going on and it’s just a really nice hometown atmosphere.”

Davis’s art involves a method called “scanography:” A type of non-traditional photography that uses a flatbed scanner to capture images instead of a regular camera. Davis arranges many different flowers from her personal garden onto the scanner and creates the images.

A couple of booths down from Davis was first-time Colorscape attendee Artist and Creator of “Lilyput Studio” Andrea Newman. Newman is a painter and is inspired by observing nature. She emphasized how important it is for everyone to let loose and create.

“We all love what we’re doing and we’re here sharing it with the world,” said Newman. “So, seeing how diverse creativity can be is so grounding and reminds us what it means to be human and what really matters.”

