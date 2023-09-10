Binghamton men’s soccer drops home matchup to Lafayette

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s soccer team dropped a non-conference matchup to Lafayette 2-0 at home on Saturday.

The loss drops the Bearcats to just 1-4 on the season. The match was interrupted by lightning delays in the first half.

Lafayette scored less than two minutes into the game as Carter Houlihan netted a score off assists from Beaux Lizewski and Hale Lombard.

Then in the second half, Lombard scored his sixth goal of the season in the 81st minute to give the Leopards the 2-0 win.

Binghamton will be back in action on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a road match against Canisius.

