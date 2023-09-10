Binghamton Rumble Ponies close out series in Hartford with 10-0 win

Rumble Ponies
Rumble Ponies(MGN)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARTFORD, C.T. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies closed out their road series against the Hartford Yard Goats with a 10-0 win on Sunday.

The game began on Friday but was suspended because of inclement weather.

Binghamton began the scoring in the first inning as JT Schwartz hit an RBI single. Jeremiah Jackson then hit a three-run home run to make it 4-0.

In the third, Rowdey Jordan added his own three-run long ball to extend the lead to seven for the Rumble Ponies.

In the next inning, Augustin Ruiz and Jordan each hit RBI singles to stretch the Binghamton lead to nine before Kevin Parada made it a double-digit game in the fifth with an RBI double.

The Rumble Ponies won the series 3-2 and have a magic number of one to clinch a playoff spot.

Binghamton will begin their final regular season series on Tuesday against Reading at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

