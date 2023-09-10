Binghamton women’s soccer lets up late goal to Maryland in close loss

Binghamton junior midfielder Alex Marstellar (16) passes the ball during her team's loss to...
Binghamton junior midfielder Alex Marstellar (16) passes the ball during her team's loss to Maryland on Sunday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team allowed a late goal to Maryland on Sunday in a 1-0 non-conference loss.

The Terrapins scored in the 81st minute on a penalty kick from Ava Morales.

Binghamton only managed three shots in the contest while committing eleven fouls. This loss snaps the Bearcats’ two-week unbeaten streak.

Next up, Binghamton will be on the road against Cornell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 shot at Utica high school football game against Binghamton
Landon Elder, 17, has reportedly been hospitalized with severe injuries after diving into a...
17-year-old paralyzed after diving into shallow pool, family says
Johnson City wide receiver Fenesse Morales (34) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of a...
Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week One)
Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man walking up and down driveways in Binghamton
LUMA Lights Festival
LUMA is back and continues to draw in international talent

Latest News

Rumble Ponies
Binghamton Rumble Ponies close out series in Hartford with 10-0 win
Highlights: Oxford vs. Edison (high school football)
Highlights: Delhi vs. Harpursville/Afton (high school football)
Highlights: Owego vs. Newark Valley (high school football)