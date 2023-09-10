Binghamton women’s soccer lets up late goal to Maryland in close loss

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team allowed a late goal to Maryland on Sunday in a 1-0 non-conference loss.

The Terrapins scored in the 81st minute on a penalty kick from Ava Morales.

Binghamton only managed three shots in the contest while committing eleven fouls. This loss snaps the Bearcats’ two-week unbeaten streak.

Next up, Binghamton will be on the road against Cornell on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.