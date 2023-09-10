Broome Oncology team holds fifth annual Sock Out Cancer 5k run

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome Oncology team, along with Dr. Yalamanchili, held its fifth annual Sock Out Cancer 5k run on Sunday at Ostiningo Park to raise money for the local Sock Out Cancer Organization.

The money raised then gets granted to its local Hospital Foundations to ease the financial burden of its cancer patients. This year, The Mercy House was included to help manage and distribute money to local cancer patients in the community.

“Sock Out Cancer is an organization that has been giving money to patients in the community, specifically cancer patients and specifically help with the nonmedical expenses like rent, utilities, gas etc,” said Broome Oncology Medical Oncologist Dr. Madhuri Yalamanchili. “So that organization has been special to us and Broome Oncology wanted to do something outside of the office for the patients and we wanted to make a community event and so it’s a special event and it’s near and dear to our hearts at Broome Oncology.”

Below is a breakdown of the amount of money that has been raised over the last four years as a result of this wonderful event.

Sock Out Cancer - Broome Oncology 5k event - Contributions

2019 (1st Year) 2020 (2nd Year) 2021 (3rd Year) 2022 (4th Year)

Broome Oncology $15,300.00 $20,000.00 $21,000.00 $23,000.00

UHS Foundation $7,000.00 $10,000.00 $7,000.00 $16,125.00

Lourdes Foundation $7,000.00 $10,000.00 $7,000.00 $6,875.00

Upstate Golisano n/a n/a $7,000.00 n/a

Total $79,300.00 $40,125.00 $30,875.00 $7,000.00

Over the years, this event has allowed the Broome Oncology team to assist many of its patients by paying and submitting their bills directly to the Hospital Foundations and easing their financial burden during a very traumatic time in their lives. The team

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.