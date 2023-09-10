The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society hosts annual Maine Fest

MAINE, NY (WBNG) -- The Nanticoke Valley Historical Society of Maine, NY (NVHS) hosted its annual Maine Fest on Saturday at J. Ralph Ingalls School. This event consisted of a Plein Air Paint Out art competition, musical performances, a book sale and a barbeque by Smokey Legend BBQ.

The event is a great way for the community to get together and catch up while enjoying some great local music in honor of the Town of Maine’s 175th anniversary.

“Several years ago we wanted to do an arts and music festival to kind of give back to the community,” said the President of the Nanticoke Valley Historical Society Gordie Gottlieb. “The community’s been great for the historical society and we try to do things that involve music and art and we combine it with a barbecue often because food is always fun food makes friends, so we do that every year.”

The historical society was excited to inherit the J. Ralph Ingalls School. The vision is to turn this old school into a community center where they can host more events like this.

