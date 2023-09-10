Rainy start to workweek

Tonight: Rain. Heavy at times. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 60-65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 67-76.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Low: 54-62.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 77. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Clouds with scattered morning showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 68. Low: 50.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Much cooler. High: 65. Low: 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 67. Low: 49.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 70. Low: 51.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 74. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

A stationary front remains across the area, which will set off more showers as we head into the overnight. Some of these showers will be heavy, which could raise the risk of some isolated flash flooding. Rainfall will be between .50″-1″ by daybreak, but localized higher amounts cannot be ruled out.

Rainy weather remains as we start the workweek, as a trough moves east, leading to scattered showers across the region. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Most of the day Tuesday will be dry, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s. However, an upper-level low will approach Tuesday night, leading to rain into Wednesday morning. High pressure will slowly start to build in Wednesday afternoon, allowing for some drying conditions. Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 60s.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures will be the main story as we end the week, highs on Thursday and Friday only reaching the mid-60s. The weekend is looking nice, with plenty of sun and highs in the low-to-mid 70s both days.

