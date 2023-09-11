22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance

(WBNG) -- While first responders searched tirelessly for victims in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 officials in Tioga County were conducting a search of their own: They were investigating the disappearance of Michele Harris, who remains missing to this day.

It’s been 22 years since she disappeared. After four trials against her estranged husband, Cal Harris, attorneys for Mr. Harris are heading back to court to try to clear his name.

Attorney Bruce Barket said Mr. Harris has had 15 years of his life taken away. “The entire breadth of his children being raised was under the false allegation that he murdered their mother,” he told 12 News.

Cal Harris was convicted two times for the murder of his wife. The two married in 1990 and had four children together who were raised in Spencer, NY. Those verdicts were overturned in 2016 and he was acquitted of the crime.

Now, Mr. Harris is returning to the courtroom against Tioga County officials, the New York State Police and witnesses but not as the defendant.

“The core allegation here is that we alleged conspiracy to violate Harris’ civil rights,” Barket said. “Defendants literally conspired to violate his civil rights, by fabricating evidence and by coaching witnesses to commit perjury.”

In March, a judge ruled that the case would move forward in front of a jury with a scheduled date of Nov. 6 but recent court filings show the defendants want to move the date of the trial and also appealed the ruling.

Goldberg Segalla Law Firm, which represents Tioga County and New York State Police Investigator Gerald Keene did not respond to a request for comment.

