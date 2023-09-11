Blues on the Bridge returns to Binghamton, here’s the lineup

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Blues on the Bridge returns to Binghamton on Sept. 16, filling the area of the South Washington Street Bridge with the sounds of blues, rock and jazz.

The 22nd Blues on the Bridge will take place from noon to 10 p.m. featuring 12 bands and more than 50 food and craft vendors.

Although a dozen bands will perform, co-organizer of the event Donny Wilkins said the real star of the show is the location.

“The great thing about this location is that it’s beautiful,” said Wilkins. It’s the confluence of two rivers coming together it’s also close to downtown Binghamton and close to the great clubs on the southside. It’s walking access from both sides of the river.”

If you’re planning on attending the event Wilkins recommends arriving early and finding a good place to set up.

“You want to come here early,” said Wilkins. “Get your lawnchair set up, get your campsite set up because we come out swinging at 12 with the Eric Ross Blues Band and it just gets better and better and better through the day.”

The lineup for the event is as follows:

Noon: The Eric Ross Blues Band

12:45 p.m.: Home Brew

1:30 p.m.: StratCat Willie and The Strays

2:20 p.m.: Revenants with special guest Josh Ribakove

3 p.m.: Erin and the Backwoods Blues Project

3:40 p.m.: The Silvertones

4:20 p.m.: Caviar and Grits

5 p.m.: Rooster and The Roadhouse Horns

6 p.m.: Frostbit Blue

7 p.m.: Junkyard Heights

8 p.m.: Randy McStine, Tom Wescott and Jeff Howard

9 p.m.: The Rods

