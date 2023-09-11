Clouds and showers

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A decreasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 72 (68-74)

Wind NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with fog. Low 56 (52-58) Wind L&V

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. Warm. .10-.25″ 30% High 78 (74-80) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low 60 Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers, rain and thunderstorms. 60% High 70 Low 50

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 Low 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 Low 54

A stalled front along the East Coast will give us showers and thunderstorms. We will be cooler,

more seasonable. We’ll have clouds and fog tonight.

Things will be quiet Tuesday morning. We’ll put late day and night showers back into the forecast.

A low moving in from the west will give us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

This will be followed by a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

