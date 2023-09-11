Dog Walking Forecast--Piper

Clouds and showers
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A decreasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 72 (68-74)

Wind NW 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with fog. Low 56 (52-58) Wind L&V

A stalled front along the East Coast will give us showers and thunderstorms. We will be cooler,

more seasonable. We’ll have clouds and fog tonight.

Things will be quiet Tuesday morning. We’ll put late day and night showers back into the forecast.

A low moving in from the west will give us showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

This will be followed by a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

