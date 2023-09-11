New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week

(WBNG) -- New gun laws in New York State will go into effect Sept. 13 with the New York State Police now overseeing background checks for every firearms and ammunition purchase.

One change consumers will see is each ammunition background check will cost $2.50 while checks for firearms will cost $9. These fees will help fund the new program. All potential buyers must receive a “proceed” response from the New York State Police in order for a purchase to be completed.

In case of denial, the buyer has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Now, New York State firearm dealers, Federal Firearms licensers and ammunition sellers can register online. Operation specialists are currently assisting with the registration process.

Registered dealers can begin the registration when the law goes into effect.

