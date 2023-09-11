Southern Tier not expected to see impacts from Hurricane Lee

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The weather world has been closely monitoring Hurricane Lee for the past week, trying to see the exact path it will take as it continues to churn in the warm Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee is a category 3 storm, with winds sustained around 120 mph. The storm is slowly moving northwest at 8 mph.

Lee is expected to miss a direct hit on Bermuda, but heavy rainfall, high winds and dangerous surfs are possible.

With all this information, what does this mean for the Southern Tier and it’s impact from Lee?

Recent guidance has shown that a majority of the model runs show Lee remaining well away from our region, with the most likely impact on Nova Scotia.

To understand this, meteorologists use something called a “Spaghetti Plot.”

A Spaghetti Plot is a name given to see what all the weather models are forecasting for a tropical storm.

(WBNG)

Looking at the image above, and like mentioned before, most models are showing a path well off the East Coast. There are also some lines shown that have Lee moving further east, and making landfall near New Jersey, New York and even near Boston.

However, these lines are outliers, which means that confidence is low that these models will verify with the path.

This means that the Southern Tier is NOT expected to see any impacts, although there might be a few breezy moments as Lee moves closer to landfall north of Cape Cod. Stay with the Stormtrack 12 Weather team for any updates as we head into the week.

