‘Stache Strong’ prepares for its 6th annual race

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Gerner family started “Stache Strong,” a non-profit organization, six years ago in honor of their son, GJ Gerner, who was diagnosed with Glioblastoma.

GJ’s parents, Betsy and George, said he was the captain of his cross-country team and had a passion for running. They noted that the fundraiser has funded 35 research grants since its inception and have raised $3 million thanks to sponsors.

GJ was able to attend the first 5K that Stache Strong held. The first race was filled with friends and family but after that, the race gained worldwide recognition.

Now, people are running virtually in Alaska, Ireland, Switzerland and more. Some of these far-away-runners are making the journey to Vestal for this year’s run. The Gerners said everyone has become a family and a support system.

“It’s just a giant family party,” George said. “And it’s a party of all people who in some way have a relation to someone who has suffered from GBM.”

Since the event has grown, a lot has gone into preparation. Over the years, Worldwide Sport Supply has helped Stache Strong print more than 1,200 shirts.

Along with shirts, it also makes signs, tablecloths and more for the race. The owner TJ Ciaravino loves being able to do this for the Stahe Stronge team each year.

“It’s an honor for us to be able to do this event and be partnered with such a great organization that does such a great thing,” Ciaravino said. “Our family has always been 100% behind their family and it’s been great.”

The Gerners hope that through this event they can bring awareness to GBM, be a support system for families going through the same thing and keep GJ’s memory alive.

You do not have to be a runner to join this 5K as it is highly encouraged to walk as well.

The event will be held on Sept. 16 and registration is still active.

