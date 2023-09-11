State police remember trooper killed by sniper 1944

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- On Monday, the New York State Police Wall of Honor remembers investigator Bryant P. Stickles.

On Sept. 11, 1944, Investigator Stickles was murdered on the island of Saipan at the age of 36.

Stickles joined the Division at Troop C. Sidney on Aug. 16, 1936, he was promoted to investigator on April 1, 1941 and was granted a Military Leave of Absence on Jan. 22, 1943.

At the time of his death, Marine Sergeant Stickles was tasked with coordinating the advances of two combat units. While attempting to reach one unit from the other, he was murdered by an enemy sniper.

