Teen charged with attempted murder for football game shooting

UTICA, NY (WBNG) -- A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting after a high school football game between Utica High School and the Binghamton Patriots on Sept. 9.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (on school grounds), criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

Officers responded to the high school parking lot around 4 p.m. for a report of shots fired in which a victim was struck just as the game was coming to an end. According to police, two Utica City School District Security members attempted to break up a fight before the victim, who was one of the security members, was shot in the back of the head.

As of Sunday, the security member is expected to make a full recovery police said. Authorities said, thanks to the actions of the security member, students and spectators were not hurt.

The police department said it is seeking to have the juvenile suspect prosecuted as an adult and additional charges against the suspect may be filed.

