Town of Owego holds 9/11 memorial service in Hickories Park to remember all lives lost

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Town of Owego held a memorial service at the 9/11 Memorial in Hickories Park on Monday morning to remember the horrific terrorist attack on the World Trade Center that took the lives of over 2,000 people 22 years ago.

The ceremony began and concluded with a march and rifle salute.

The festivities included the sounding of the fireman’s bell at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 a.m., the exact times when the tower collapsed and fell to the ground.

“As we remember 9/11 and the thousands of lives lost that day, and to pay thanks to those emergency responders that answered the call, many of which did not return home that day,” said State Senator Thomas O’Mara (R, 58).

In addition to the memorials held across the state, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11, in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day 22 years ago.

“Our theme is never forget our 9/11 victims of terrorism. Honor the bravest of the brave, fire and emergency service, and the finest of police service,” said Veteran Jim Raftis.

Governor Hochul also announced that 15 state landmarks and bridges will be illuminated blue in recognition of the 22nd anniversary.

