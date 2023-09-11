United Way installs 2,977 American flags to honor victims of 9/11

VESTAL (WBNG) -- United Way of Broome County hosted two memorial ceremonies on Monday to honor those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

The event included a Colors Ceremony by local veterans, where veterans raised the American flag to half-mast.

“Freedom is never cheap, and in fact, my son was in a close building on 9/11,” said President of Broome County Veterans Memorial Association Walter Loveless. “His building shook and he lost many friends, so what we have to do is remember those people.”

United Way installed 2,977 flags, each representing a victim who lost their life in the 9/11 attacks.

“It’s one of those things you remember where you were when these events occurred, it’s just one of those things that you know and try to give respect,” said Loveless.

The memorial ceremonies were a part of United Way’s Day of Caring event, a community-wide initiative dedicated to recognizing the volunteers and heroes who responded to the horrific events and remembering the victims of 9/11.

United Way of Broome County partners with 50 local nonprofits to help improve people’s lives. They focus on health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.