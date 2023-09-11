Unsettled periods this week while we watch Lee closely

Tonight: Clouds and clear sky mixed. Some areas of fog or drizzle. Low: 55-60

Tuesday: Partial sun and mainly dry. High: 76-81

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of rain; some heavy downpours possible. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: 60% chance of rain early tapers to 30% in the afternoon. High: 65, Low: 49

Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy and damp conditions remain into the early overnight before at least some clearing slides in. Areas of fog are expected with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

More clouds than sun are on the way Tuesday and it looks mostly dry. Tuesday night, however, showers develop and move through. Some heavy downpours are possible and with saturated soils in many areas, there could be some localized issues if your area see repetitive, or prolonged, heavy rain. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be early in the day and chances of precipitation decrease throughout the day.

Thursday through Sunday are looking dry. Lee will be moving north, potentially headed for a New England landfall, Saturday sometime. There is still uncertainty in the exact path, but confidence is quite high the center of the storm will likely be within 100 or so miles of Nantucket. Although the storm will be large, impacts to our area, as seen currently, appear to be relegated to some high clouds and maybe a breezy day Saturday. We do not anticipate any significant rain or flooding from it. We will continue to monitor this storm extremely closely and will update you throughout the week.

