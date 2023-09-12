Against Broome County landlord, city official denies property ‘hit list’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, trial proceedings in the case of landlord Isaac Anzaroot vs the City of Binghamton continued with a code enforcement employee taking the stand.

Assistant Supervisor of Building Construction & Code Enforcement David Watson was questioned as Attorney Ronald Benjamin continued to try to prove the case against Anzaroot is, what he calls, “selected prosecution.”

Benjamin’s questioning of Watson called attention to his knowledge of a list of Anzaroot-owned properties generated by city officials that the attorney argues proves his client is being targeted by the city.

Watson, who was involved in email chains containing this list of eight properties, said he had no recollection of the list until it was brought up earlier in the trial.

He believes the list was made as a reference for when Anzaroot or his employees asked for the status of the landlord’s many projects.

Watson claimed emails explaining the context behind the list were lost in a breach of the city’s email system.

When asked by Benjamin if there was malicious intent behind the creation of the list, Watson said, “A hit list? No, it was not a hit list.”

The trial will continue on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.