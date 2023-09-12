Against Broome County landlord, city official denies property ‘hit list’

Brooklyn Native and Broome County Landlord Isaac Anzaroot outside of Binghamton City Court on...
Brooklyn Native and Broome County Landlord Isaac Anzaroot outside of Binghamton City Court on Aug. 9, 2023.(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, trial proceedings in the case of landlord Isaac Anzaroot vs the City of Binghamton continued with a code enforcement employee taking the stand.

Assistant Supervisor of Building Construction & Code Enforcement David Watson was questioned as Attorney Ronald Benjamin continued to try to prove the case against Anzaroot is, what he calls, “selected prosecution.”

Benjamin’s questioning of Watson called attention to his knowledge of a list of Anzaroot-owned properties generated by city officials that the attorney argues proves his client is being targeted by the city.

Watson, who was involved in email chains containing this list of eight properties, said he had no recollection of the list until it was brought up earlier in the trial.

He believes the list was made as a reference for when Anzaroot or his employees asked for the status of the landlord’s many projects.

Watson claimed emails explaining the context behind the list were lost in a breach of the city’s email system.

When asked by Benjamin if there was malicious intent behind the creation of the list, Watson said, “A hit list? No, it was not a hit list.”

The trial will continue on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Train Accident in Endicott
Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Teen charged with attempted murder for football game shooting
Blues on the Bridge returns to Binghamton, here’s the lineup

Latest News

Siena Poll says a majority of New Yorkers favor using federal land to temporarily house migrants
Republican Lisa O’Keefe announces candidacy for New York Assembly
‘Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk’ campaign seeks to bring awareness to suicide
Siena Poll says a majority of New Yorkers favor using federal land to temporarily house migrants