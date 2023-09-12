American Red Cross looking to recover from summer blood shortage

(WBNG) - The American Red Cross experienced a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed donated this summer. The national blood supply has decreased and reduced distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

The organization said this usually happens in the summer months due to people vacationing, but it has been amplified since the conclusion of the COVID-19 Pandemic with more people out and about. They are currently looking for as many people willing to donate blood as possible.

“In August we experienced a 25 % deficit,” said Zacariah Riley, Executive Director of the Southern Tier Chapter of the Red Cross. “We still have blood to give to hospitals, and certainly have enough to supply at the moment, but we always want to maintain a supply of three to five days at least so we are asking people to come out and give blood to make sure that we have that supply to give to the hospitals.”

The Red Cross said they don’t foresee a scenario where this shortage could potentially get drastic due to their plethora of consistent donators across the country.

There are many ways you can sign up to donate blood to combat the shortage -- including online.

