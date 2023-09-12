A beautiful day

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers. Warm. High 78 (74-80) Wind SSW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 30% Low 60 (56-62)

Wind S becoming N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early showers, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 60% High 66

(64-68) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 48 Wind NW 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 Low 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 70 Low 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 72 Low 52

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 30% High 70 Low 50

Things will be quiet Tuesday morning and afternoon. As a low approaches from the west,

we’ll have evening and night showers back in the forecast.

A low will give us early showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Weather will improve through

the afternoon

High pressure will give us a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a few showers Monday with seasonable temperatures.

