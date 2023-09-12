Binghamton meth dealer to be sentenced to prison

(Storyblocks)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced that a Binghamton man was sentenced to three and a half years in New York State prison with an additional two-year post-release supervision.

Shaquille J. Espinal, 29, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in Broome County Court on Tuesday. In January of this year, Espinal was found in possession of more than an eighth of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

Broome County Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant of Espinal’s residence where quantities of meth, cocaine, scales and close to $400 cash were discovered.

This is the first felony conviction for Espinal.

