Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joander Suarez named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Joander Suarez has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row.

Suarez threw the 8th no-hitter in Binghamton’s franchise history last Thursday, allowing only one baserunner on a walk. It was the first individual no-hitter for Binghamton since Miguel Pinango did it on July 23, 2006.

This season between High-A and Double-A, Suarez has 128 strikeouts including 118 at Brooklyn which is a franchise single-season record.

The Rumble Ponies will begin their final regular season series on Tuesday against Reading with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

