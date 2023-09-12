Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident

Train Accident in Endicott
Train Accident in Endicott(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian-train accident that occurred Monday night near the area of South Kelly Avenue in Endwell and resulted in the death of an adult male.

Our 12 News crew arrived at a scene by the stopped train at S. Avenue B in Endicott around 9:55 p.m. and saw both the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endwell Fire, and Union Volunteer Emergency Squad.

No further details are available at this time. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates as the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Teen charged with attempted murder for football game shooting
22 years later, Cal Harris tries to clear his name after his wife Michele’s disappearance
New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
Police: 1 shot at Utica high school football game against Binghamton
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Police defend strategy in hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante after he evaded searchers

Latest News

Endicott FD responds to a call on Friday, Jan. 14.
Fire department speaks on importance of mental health
Addressing Firefighter Mental Health
New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week
New NYS gun laws will go in effect this week