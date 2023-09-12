Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal train accident

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian-train accident that occurred Monday night near the area of South Kelly Avenue in Endwell and resulted in the death of an adult male.

Our 12 News crew arrived at a scene by the stopped train at S. Avenue B in Endicott around 9:55 p.m. and saw both the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Endwell Fire, and Union Volunteer Emergency Squad.

No further details are available at this time. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office will provide further updates as the investigation concludes.

