‘Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk’ campaign seeks to bring awareness to suicide

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month the Broome County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the annual “Chalk the Walk, Have the Talk” campaign.

From now until Sept. 16, community members and organizations are encouraged to chalk up the sidewalks in the community with messages and images of hope, resilience, mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar spoke about the initiative that makes tough conversations about suicide a little bit easier.

“The ‘Chalk the Walk’ event has been a really great way for families to start talking about mental health and suicide awareness,” said Garnar. “Talking about suicide is definitely a tough conversation to have it’s never easy but it’s one that we really need to have.”

The event will include an art contest of chalk art created during the initiative. To submit an art piece, follow the link and enter to win a $100 gift card.

