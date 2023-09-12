Conlon Field to get artificial turf, upgraded drainage system under $2.1M project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton officials announced a $2.1 million upgrade project for Conlon Field at MacArthur Park Tuesday morning.

The project will include new artificial turf, drainage system, outfield and sideline fencing, bullpens, batting cages and batter’s eye and other improvements. Johnson City-based Chenango Contracting, Inc. will install the new turf and Delhi-based Clark Companies will install the other upgrades.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham noted that the field, which is used by numerous teams; including the Binghamton High School and Seton Catholic Central High School baseball teams, has been affected by flooding.

“The installation of a flood-resilient turf and other upgrades will make Conlon Field our region’s premier destination for amateur baseball and expand its use for soccer and football,” said Mayor Kraham in a news release. “This project is the largest single improvement to a City park in decades and what Binghamton’s kids and families deserve.”

The field also hosts the New York State American Legion Hall of Fame Tournament, New York State American Legion District Tournament and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament. It is also used by the City of Binghamton Babe Ruth League.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Funding for the project comes from the city’s 2023 Capital Budget.

