Dog Walking Forecast--Ella

Some Summer warmth
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with evening showers. Warm. High 78 (74-80) Wind SSW 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1-2″) 30% Low 60 (56-62)

Wind S becoming N 5-10 mph

Things will be quiet Tuesday morning and afternoon. As a low approaches from the west,

we’ll have evening and night showers back in the forecast.

A low will give us early showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Weather will improve through

the afternoon

High pressure will give us a return to quiet weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. We’ll

have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

We’ll have a few showers Monday with seasonable temperatures.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

