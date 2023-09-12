Family of veteran, suicide victim speaks on 2nd annual suicide prevention walk

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- In memory of their loved one, Henry Dedrick, Courtney and Corey Dedrick have put together, for the second year, a suicide prevention and awareness walk.

At the walk, there will be donation baskets, pumpkin painting and children’s crafts, along with information tables about suicide prevention.

“We think it’s important to spread suicide awareness because it’s something that happens every day and more people have experienced it firsthand than we think, through a family member, through a friend or attempting it themselves,” Courtney Dedrick said.

Courtney Dedrick said in 2020, the average daily suicide death rate by veterans and civilians was 121 per day, which averaged out to 45,000 that year.

“We have experienced firsthand a tragedy of losing his father, my grandfather, who was a Vietnam veteran, who didn’t talk about his mental health,” Courtney Dedrick said. “His death was a tragedy for our whole family and the only thing that helped with that was talking, sharing his story, and being able to raise awareness and money to donate to mental health associations.”

At last year’s walk, they raised $1,100 that was split between two organizations: The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier and Clear Path for Veterans.

The Dedricks are grateful to be able to spread awareness to the community.

“To give a little bit of closure,” Corey Dedrick said. “Kind of that you can help someone maybe that has to go through that stuff.”

Courtney Dedrick explained a common misconception is that talking or asking about suicide will give them the idea to harm themselves but really it is giving them the opportunity to open up and allow you to help them.

Any advice she would give to families is to pay attention to each other.

“Look for warning signs you know,” Courtney said. “And if more people were to know what the warning signs are maybe that could help someone.”

The walk will be held Sept. 16 at the Broome County Fairgrounds in Whitney Point from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a $5 fee to walk. The money will be donated.

