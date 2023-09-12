Fire department speaks on importance of mental health

By Jill Croce
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
VILLAGE OF ENDICOTT (WBNG) - September marks National Suicide Prevention Month. While anyone can experience mental health issues, certain career paths may ignite more internal struggles, such as our public servants in emergency services.

According to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, about 80 firefighters die by suicide every year, which is 80 too many. However, as one can imagine, many more suffer in silence with varying mental health conditions.

“The stigma is still there, it is not talked about very often,” said Lieutenant Dave Abell with the Village of Endicott Fire Department. “We need to take care of each other and help them through this situation.”

When it comes to emergency responders nationwide, Abell said they’re subject to a lot more traumas than the general public and everyone copes with their trauma differently.

Abell said stations, such as Endicott, are at least recognizing the need for more help and resources.

“We do have a peer support group here that our firefighters can go to,” said Abell.

He said the group is not exclusive to Endicott, Binghamton also has a good support system with a lot of resources.

“I’ve been working with them to try to piggyback to their system to help us out here if we need it,” said Abell.

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is responsible for the peer support training program. Through this training, Abell received his formal training over two days to help his department.

If someone in the brotherhood or sisterhood of emergency services is currently struggling, he encourages them not to suffer in silence.

