Heavy rain possible tonight

Tonight: Rain likely; possibly heavy. Thunder is possible. Rainfall: 0.10-0.75″ with locally higher totals perhaps as high as 1.5″. Low: 57-62

Wednesday: 60% chance of rain early tapers to 30% in the afternoon. Some sun returns in the afternoon. High: 64-70

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Cool. Low: 47-52

Thursday: Sunny. High: 65, Low: 45

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front slides into the area tonight and through Wednesday morning. Some heavy downpours are possible and with saturated soils in many areas, there could be some localized issues if your area sees repetitive, or prolonged, heavy rain. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be through midday but by the afternoon mainly dry conditions are expected.

Thursday through Sunday are looking dry. Lee will be moving north, into the Gulf of Maine and likely making landfall in either eastern Maine, New Brunswick or Nova Scotia. There is still uncertainty in the exact path, but confidence is quite high the center of the storm will likely be within 150 or so miles of Nantucket. Although the storm will be large, impacts to our area will be relegated to some high clouds and maybe a breezy day Saturday. We do not anticipate any significant rain or flooding from it. We likely won’t see any rain from it in fact. We will continue to monitor this storm extremely closely and will update you throughout the week.

Sunday brings quiet weather and a chance of rain showers returns Monday. Highs remain in the low 70s.

