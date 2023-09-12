Mets promote Jett Williams to Double-A Binghamton

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart (30) throws a pitch.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart (30) throws a pitch.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 11, 2023
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have promoted shortstop Jett Williams to Double-A Binghamton.

Williams is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mets’ organization according to MLB Pipeline, and the No. 78 overall prospect in baseball.

The 19-year-old, hit for .299, seven home runs, and 18 RBIs in 36 games with High-A Brooklyn before his promotion.

The Rumble Ponies now feature four of the top five Mets’ prospects with all four ranked in the top 100 in the MLB.

The Rumble Ponies will begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday against Reading with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

