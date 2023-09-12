Republican Lisa O’Keefe announces candidacy for New York Assembly

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton resident and Republican Lisa O’Keefe announced her candidacy for New York State’s 123rd Assembly District Tuesday.

O’Keefe said she’s qualified to run due to her experience working on Republican and Democratic campaigns in the past. According to her website, O’Keefe said she has been an active member of the Binghamton community since she was 14-years-old.

She said her candidacy will focus on one thing: People.

“I believe and I have faith in the people I know, that when the people are faced with a grassroots campaign that is squared firmly on issues, they will want a change of leadership, somebody who is going to represent their concerns,” said O’Keefe. “That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

O’Keefe made her announcement in front of the George F. Johnson monument near Recreational Park. She said this was a conscious decision because she values his beliefs. She pointed to the phrase etched into the monument, which says, “Have faith in people” which she said she attributes to herself.

O’Keefe will face off against longtime Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in November 2024. Lupardo, a Democrat, has held the position since 2005.

