Siena Poll says a majority of New Yorkers favor using federal land to temporarily house migrants

(WBNG) -- A majority of New York State residents support using federal properties as migrant shelters.

That’s according to a poll from the Siena College Research Institute. The poll concluded that 56% of New Yorkers are in favor of using federally owned land and buildings to house migrants temporarily while 36% do not support this.

The poll also showed that 59% of New Yorkers support making it easier for migrants currently in the state to be granted work authorizations regardless of their current immigration status. 33% do not support this, the poll said.

Additionally, 60% of residents support a comprehensive immigration reform bill that provides a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants in the United States but 28% do not support this.

The poll also concluded that 50% of New Yorkers are against the construction of a border wall along the US-Mexico border but 41% support it.

To take a look at other results from the poll, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.