‘A special day for us’: Parents welcome newborn girl on same date as her 2 sisters

Jasmine, Jessica and Juliet Turner were all born on Sept. 3. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache, Emma Delamo and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Sept. 3 is a special day for one Florida family.

The Turners are celebrating the birth of a new daughter on the same date as their two other girls.

Jeremy Turner said his daughter, Juliet, will blow out the same candles as her sisters, Jessica and Jasmine, now that they all share the same birthday.

“That was a miracle. Sept. 3rd is a special day for us,” he said. “It was like deja vu all over again. Everybody was shocked and surprised; they couldn’t even believe it.”

Sauhry Turner gave birth to Jasmine first in 2020. They never imagined their second daughter, Jessica, would also arrive on Sept. 3 a year later. Incredibly, their third bundle of joy, Juliet, was born on the same day earlier this month.

“The word started spreading around the hospital and all the nurses already knew about it,” Jeremy Turner said. “Even the security downstairs. I heard them talking about us.”

The girls’ father said they were all born at Ocala Advent Health. Despite having the same birthday, he said each girl has a different personality.

With the odds being nearly unbelievable, the Turners call it a triple miracle.

“Celebrating their birthdays is going to be a special day for us because it’s for all three of them,” Turner said. “We would like to do something big for them, maybe take them to Disney.”

For the Turners, all good things come in threes and on the third of September.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

