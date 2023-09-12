Top Five Plays of the Week (9-11-23)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the video above to see the Top Five Plays of the last week!

#5 - Windsor’s Dom Weaver and Ryan Kristof make big catches as the Black Knights beat Chenango Forks 8-0

#4 - Chenango Valley’s Ben Kresge throws a touchdown to Avery Tomm on a trick play in their team’s 68-12 loss to Maine-Endwell

#3 - Delhi’s Tanner Bracchy returns a punt for a touchdown in his team’s 61-0 win over Harpursville/Afton

#2 - Norwich’s Braden Hagenbuch runs a punt back for a score in the Purple Tornado’s 58-0 win over Oneonta

#1 - Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis runs in the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat Waverly 23-17

